Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.
Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $20.22 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.
