CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CapitaLand China Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLDHF remained flat at 0.83 during trading hours on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 12 month low of 0.83 and a 12 month high of 0.89.

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

