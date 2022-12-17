Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.06

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.06 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 251.80 ($3.09). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 248.40 ($3.05), with a volume of 287,910 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 255 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.40.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

