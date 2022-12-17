Cardano Market Cap Hits $9.08 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Cardano has a market cap of $9.08 billion and approximately $436.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.45 or 0.07052511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,484,515,183 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

