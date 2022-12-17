Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 3,670,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.9 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 61,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 8.58%. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cardinal Energy

CRLFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

