Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CITE remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Friday. Cartica Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CITE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.