Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $949.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $245.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Carvana by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

