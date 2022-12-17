Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

CGUSY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

