Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,097,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 7,231,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80,974.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $13.22 during trading hours on Friday. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

