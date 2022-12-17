Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,581,756. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 4,301,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,833. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

