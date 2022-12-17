CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IGR opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director John R. Bartholdson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,467.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 21,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $88,467.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,132 shares of company stock worth $270,455.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

