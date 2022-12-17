CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Increased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up 2.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $26,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $181.28 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

