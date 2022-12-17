CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0825 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and $13.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00015074 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00228872 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08351624 USD and is down -10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,276,251.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

