Celo Market Cap Tops $249.18 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003108 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $249.18 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

