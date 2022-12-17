Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.70 billion-$144.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.56 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.40 EPS.

Centene Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 11.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

