CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 9th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,720,000 after purchasing an additional 703,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,841,000 after purchasing an additional 95,394 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

