Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 843,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 1,389,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In other news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $102,526.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CPF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

