Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 429,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 209,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 44.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 145,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,432,709 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ceragon Networks Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 2,961,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,630. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.