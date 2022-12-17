Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 429,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 209,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 44.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 145,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,432,709 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 2,961,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,630. The firm has a market cap of $159.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

