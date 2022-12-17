Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,809 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

COWZ stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

