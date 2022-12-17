Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 444,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

