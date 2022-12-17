Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,903 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

