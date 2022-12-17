Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 73,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth $537,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

