Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $312.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

