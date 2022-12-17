Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.96.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

