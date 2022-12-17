Chain Price Reaches $0.0247 on Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Chain has a market capitalization of $530.84 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.57 or 0.05322738 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00486678 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,819.24 or 0.28835894 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

