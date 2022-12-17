Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $636,843.57 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Chewy by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $5,432,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chewy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.