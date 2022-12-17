Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $636,843.57 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Chewy by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $5,432,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chewy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

