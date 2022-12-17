Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $179.91 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Chia has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a market cap of $179.91 million and $5.59 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $30.22 or 0.00181265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.83 or 0.05344279 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486710 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.33 or 0.28837817 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,952,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,952,591 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

