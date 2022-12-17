Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.53 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $274.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In related news, insider Peter Sack bought 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,321.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, insider Peter Sack purchased 2,396 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 309,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $5,183,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

