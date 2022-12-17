Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.75 EPS.
Children’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,738. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.