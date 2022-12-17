Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.75 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,738. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

