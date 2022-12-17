China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,228.0 days.
China Gold International Resources Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of JINFF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.89. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. China Gold International Resources has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.17.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gold International Resources (JINFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.