Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHYHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

