Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after acquiring an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. 2,526,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,796. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.