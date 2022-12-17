CIBC Raises Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$2.20

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRZBF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

TRZBF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

