Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 883,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Citi Trends Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CTRN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 225,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,526. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $97.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 607,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

