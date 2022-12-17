Citigroup Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Squarespace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 13.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

