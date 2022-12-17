Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Trimmed by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

