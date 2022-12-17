Citigroup Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.20.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90.

PACCAR shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PACCAR by 21.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $2,714,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 608.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

