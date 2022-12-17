Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $11.82. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 98,592 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

