City Holding Co. Acquires 174 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.