City Holding Co. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $181.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average of $185.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

