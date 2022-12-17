City Holding Co. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.