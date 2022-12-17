City Holding Co. Has $8.66 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 22.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 57.0% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $431.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

