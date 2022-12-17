City Holding Co. Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $115.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

