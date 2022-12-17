City Holding Co. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

