City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 30,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

