City Holding Co. Sells 1,158 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 696,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

