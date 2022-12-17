Client First Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Client First Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,931 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.