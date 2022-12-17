Client First Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Client First Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,931 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

