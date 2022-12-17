Client First Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client First Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average of $392.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

