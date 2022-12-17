Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $6.94 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

