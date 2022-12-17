Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $6.94 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.02.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
