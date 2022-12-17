Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 30th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GLQ opened at $7.00 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

