Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 30th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GLQ opened at $7.00 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.09.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
